Πέθανε η Ράσι Τέιλορ, η «φωνή» της Μίνι Μάους

#RussiTaylor, the voice of Disney's #MinnieMouse for more than 30 years, has died aged 75. · The actress died in Glendale, California on Friday, according to the Walt Disney Company. · "Minnie Mouse lost her voice with the passing of Russi Taylor," Disney's chairman and chief executive, Bob Iger, said in a statement. "For more than 30 years, Minnie and Russi worked together to entertain millions around the world – a partnership that made Minnie a global icon and Russi a Disney Legend beloved by fans everywhere."