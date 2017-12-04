ΤΕΛΕΥΤΑΙΑ ΝΕΑ

Αυτή είναι η νεότερη βασίλισσα του κόσμου -Σύζυγος του «βασιλιά των δράκων»

Μπορεί η βρετανική βασιλική οικογένεια να απασχολεί τις περισσότερες φορές τον Τύπο, ωστόσο, τις τελευταίες ώρες τα διεθνή μέσα έχουν μια νέα εμμονή.

Και όχι δεν είναι η Μέγκαν Μαρκλ.

Η νέα… εμμονή είναι η βασίλισσα του Μπουτάν, η Γιάλτσουεν Τζέτσεν Πέμα Γουάνγκχουκ, η οποία είναι η νεότερη βασίλισσα του κόσμου.

6 November 2017, Thimphu: Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen graced a celebration to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Montreal Protocol- a United Nations treaty to take steps to protect the ozone layer. Dignitaries and senior officials from the government, UN and private sector also attended the event, which organized by National Environment Commission (NEC). The Montreal Protocol has been the most successful environment treaty of the United Nations, and the only one to receive universal endorsement- where 197 member states unanimously came together to phasing out chemicals that were damaging the Ozone Layer. As a result, more than 99 percent of nearly 100 ozone-depleting chemicals have been phased out, and this has also significantly contributed to climate change mitigation. Protecting the Ozone Layer remains an important endeavor, and these efforts have been bolstered by Her Majesty’s support as the UNEP Ozone Ambassador. The lesson from the success Protocol is being used in efforts to achieve similar collective action for climate change today. A Coffee Table book on 25 Years of Partnership for Environment Conservation, documenting the achievements of the last 25 years, was launched during the event. Refrigeration and Air Condition equipment (RAC) was also handed over to Ministry of Labour and Human Resources to assist the RAC curriculum. In commemoration of the anniversary, the Motithang Park in Thimphu was declared an ‘Ozone Park’. With the support from Thimphu Thromde, the park has been remodeled into an ozone advocacy park, providing information on ozone history and countries’ initiatives for ozone layer protection ever since the ozone hole was discovered in early 1980s. #HerMajesty #QueenJetsunPema #QueenofBhutan #MontrealProtocol #Environment #UNEP #OzoneAmbassador #OzonePark #Thimphu #Bhutan

A post shared by Her Majesty Queen Jetsun Pema (@her_majesty_queen_of_bhutan) on

Η 27χρονη βρέθηκε στον θρόνο, όταν παντρεύτηκε τον βασιλιά του Μπουτάν, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, ο οποίος έχει το παρατσούκλι «ο βασιλιάς των δράκων».

Το πιο «περίεργο» της μεταξύ τους σχέση είναι πως ο βασιλιάς είχε σχέση με την ξαδέλφη της νυν γυναίκας τους, όταν σπούδαζε στην Οξφόρδη. Ωστόσο, αυτό φαίνεται να μην έχει δημιουργήσει αναταράξεις στις σχέσεις τους.

Μιλώντας στο Travel and Leisure, ο βασιλιάς του Μπουτάν δηλώνει για τη σύζυγό του: «Περίμενα πολύ καιρό για να παντρευτώ. Αλλά δεν έχει σημασία πότε παντρεύεσαι εάν είσαι με το σωστό άτομο. Είμαι βέβαιος γι’ αυτή».

Το ζευγάρι απέκτησε το πρώτο του παιδί τον Φεβρουάριο του 2016, με τον μικρούλη να συναγωνίζεται άνετα τον πρίγκιπα Τζορτ σε τσαχπινιά.

The August desktop calendar and write-up from yellow.bt ❁ ❦ ❦ ❦ ❦ ❁ It is an exceptional joy to see our beloved Gyalsey grow up so quickly, which is why the best thing about August is certainly the monthly desktop calendar on yellow.bt, featuring this wonderful photograph taken during His Royal Highness’ first visit to Dechenphu Lhakhang. Dechenphu is the seat of one of Bhutan’s most important protective deities, Genyen Jagpa Melen, known colloquially to the people as Ap Genyen. The deity, whose colourful story includes encounters with some of the greatest saints in Bhutan, is especially important for children born in the Thimphu Valley. For children born in Thimphu, it is an important tradition to visit Dechenphu, and seek the protection of the deity. #HisMajesty #KingJigmeKhesar #HerMajesty #QueenJetsunPema #HRHGyalsey #JigmeNamgyelWangchuck #Bhutan #blessings #Dechenphu #guardian #deity #beloved #royalvisit #Thimphu

A post shared by Her Majesty Queen Jetsun Pema (@her_majesty_queen_of_bhutan) on

Λέγεται πως η βασίλισσα είναι λάτρης της Τέχνης, έχει σπουδάσει Ψυχολογία και Ιστορία της Τέχνης, στο Πανεπιστήμιο Regent του Λονδίνου, ενώ είναι και περιβαλλοντολόγος. Ο κόσμος την αγαπά γιατί υποστηρίζει τα άτομα με ειδικές ανάγκες.

Τον Απρίλιο του 2016, το βασιλικό ζευγάρι του Μπουτάν συναντήθηκε με τον πρίγκιπα Γούλιαμ και την Κέιτ Μίντλεντον, με πολλούς να κάνουν λόγο για μια υπέροχη εικόνα.

Πηγή: iefimerida

