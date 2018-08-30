Πέθανε το «κακό παιδί» του μοντέρνου χορού, Πολ Τέιλορ

With heavy hearts we regret to inform you that Paul Taylor, our fearless founder and beloved director has passed away. Mr. Taylor passed last night. Throughout the day he was surrounded by friends and loving members of the Taylor family. There are plans to celebrate Mr. Taylor’s life, and as they unfold we will keep you informed. Rest in peace Mr. Taylor. We send you off with respect, admiration, thanks, and most important, love.

A post shared by Paul Taylor Dance Company (@paultaylordancecompany) on Aug 30, 2018 at 7:10am PDT