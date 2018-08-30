Πέθανε το «κακό παιδί» του μοντέρνου χορού, Πολ Τέιλορ

Ο Πολ Τέιλορ, ένας από τους «πατέρες» του σύγχρονου χορού, πέθανε χθες Τετάρτη στη Νέα Υόρκη, ανακοίνωσε σήμερα ο θίασός του, ο Paul Taylor Dance Company, επιβεβαιώνοντας μια πληροφορία των New York Times.
«Αναπαύσου εν ειρήνη Πολ Τέιλορ», έγραψε ο θίασος στο Twitter.
Ο αμερικανός χορογράφος, ηλικίας 88 ετών, ήταν μαζί με τον Μερσι Κάνιγχαμ από τις πιο λαμπρές προσωπικότητες και κυριάρχησε στον αμερικανικό «modern dance» ενώ ήταν επίσης ένας γεφυροποιός ανάμεσα στον κλασικό και τον σύγχρονο χορό.
With heavy hearts we regret to inform you that Paul Taylor, our fearless founder and beloved director has passed away. Mr. Taylor passed last night. Throughout the day he was surrounded by friends and loving members of the Taylor family. There are plans to celebrate Mr. Taylor’s life, and as they unfold we will keep you informed. Rest in peace Mr. Taylor. We send you off with respect, admiration, thanks, and most important, love.
Πηγή: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ-AFP