Ο κορωνοϊός φέρνει… μερεμέτια στη Βρετανία – Έβαψαν τη διάσημη διάβαση των Beatles

View this post on Instagram

The iconic Abbey Road zebra crossing, made famous by the Beatles album of the same name, has been spruced up while the streets of London are empty because of the coronavirus pandemic. A highways maintenance crew repainted the normally busy zebra crossing on Tuesday, a day after the UK was ordered to go on lockdown. The government designated the crossing a site of national importance in 2010, meaning it can only be altered with the approval of local authorities. The cover for Abbey Road was shot on 8 August 1969. Standing on a step ladder in the middle of the road, photographer Iain Macmillan only had time to shoot six photographs on his camera given the oncoming traffic. Paul McCartney selected the fourth image as the cover shot.