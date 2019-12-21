Mama Cax: Πέθανε στα 30 της η ακτιβίστρια και μοντέλο με το ένα πόδι

View this post on Instagram

Magazines are reporting that @badgalriri ’s show killed victoria secret I can officially confirm the rumors and if you want to attend the funeral head to @amazonprimevideo to watch the show- see me behind the scenes displaying my extraness on screen. When I heard that @savagexfenty wanted me in the show I was speechless didn’t know what to expect or how I would feel sexy in lingerie. But I had to fulfill my civic duty 🤷🏾‍♀️- Fitting took nearly 3hrs because I was not only vocal about wanting to be comfortable in whatever I wear but the team also made it their priority and took their time in assigning me the perfect outfit. 4 rehearsals later as I crossed a small corridor inside the barclay center I was face to face with Rihanna, as she greeted me with a big hug and expressed how happy she was that I was part of the show… but little did she know I already had all of my sisters prepackaged ready to be sold just to get a ticket to attend 😂😭 Everyone on set was amazingly warm and welcoming. I had never seen such an inclusive show on such a huge scale. On panels I often talk about inclusion and why there’s a lack of disability inclusion- disabled has often been synonymous to safe, tamed, fragile, sexless and it’s time to break these stereotypes. I’m sure the show meant a lot to so many people but for me the biggest message was that there isn’t one way to be or look sexy. @savagexfenty is for EVERY body. Now hold my crutches as I go serve someone a dose of sexiness 😉 😉 #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW #mamacax __________________________________________