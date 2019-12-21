Mama Cax: Πέθανε στα 30 της η ακτιβίστρια και μοντέλο με το ένα πόδι

Πέθανε μόλις στα 30 της χρόνια το γνωστό μοντέλο Mama Cax, διάσημη στον χώρο της μόδας για το γεγονός ότι έκανε μόντελινγκ με ένα πόδι. Η κατά κόσμο Cacsmy Brutus είχε πρόσφατα εμφανιστεί στην επίδειξη μόδας της Rihanna. Σύμφωνα με δημοσίευμα της Daily Mail το μοντέλο και ακτιβίστρια νοσηλευόταν την τελευταία εβδομάδα στο νοσοκομείο και δυστυχώς δεν τα κατάφερε.
Πέθανε την περασμένη Δευτέρα και τον θάνατό της επιβεβαίωσε η οικογένειά της στο επίσημο προφίλ της στο Instagram. Η Μama Cax έχασε το πόδι της σε ηλικία 14 ετών από καρκίνο στα κόκαλα, κάτι που δεν στάθηκε εμπόδιο στη φιλοδοξία της να γίνει μοντέλο, ακτιβίστρια και blogger.
Η όμορφη Μama Cax, μεταφέρθηκε στο νοσοκομείο μετά από έντονο πόνο στην κοιλιά, όπου της διαγνώστηκαν θρόμβοι, στο πόδι και στην κοιλιά. Τα δημοσιεύματα αναφέρουν ότι πάλευε χρόνια με τον καρκίνο και μόλις είχε πετάξει στο Λονδίνο για μια φωτογράφιση. Η Rihanna, η Katie Couric, η Tess Holliday και η Nina Agdal πόσταραν συλλυπητήρια στα social media.
Magazines are reporting that @badgalriri ’s show killed victoria secret I can officially confirm the rumors and if you want to attend the funeral head to @amazonprimevideo to watch the show- see me behind the scenes displaying my extraness on screen. When I heard that @savagexfenty wanted me in the show I was speechless didn’t know what to expect or how I would feel sexy in lingerie. But I had to fulfill my civic duty 🤷🏾♀️- Fitting took nearly 3hrs because I was not only vocal about wanting to be comfortable in whatever I wear but the team also made it their priority and took their time in assigning me the perfect outfit. 4 rehearsals later as I crossed a small corridor inside the barclay center I was face to face with Rihanna, as she greeted me with a big hug and expressed how happy she was that I was part of the show… but little did she know I already had all of my sisters prepackaged ready to be sold just to get a ticket to attend 😂😭 Everyone on set was amazingly warm and welcoming. I had never seen such an inclusive show on such a huge scale. On panels I often talk about inclusion and why there’s a lack of disability inclusion- disabled has often been synonymous to safe, tamed, fragile, sexless and it’s time to break these stereotypes. I’m sure the show meant a lot to so many people but for me the biggest message was that there isn’t one way to be or look sexy. @savagexfenty is for EVERY body. Now hold my crutches as I go serve someone a dose of sexiness 😉 😉 #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW #mamacax __________________________________________
Πηγή: Έθνος