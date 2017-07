Καθυστέρησε να κάνει check out σε σπίτι της Airbnb και ο ιδιοκτήτης την πέταξε από τις σκάλες (video)

2017.07.08: Amsterdam. One of my friends/ Inkanyiso crew members was pushed downstairs by the Airbnb owner where we stayed. He threw their belongings out … for few mins late checkout. She collapsed and ended up in hospital. She suffered internal injuries and bruises. Am so angry with this I couldn't even sleep. This is racism and can't be justified… violence on black bodies as you can see in this video. #racism #evidence #visualactivism #Amsterdam 😭😭😭😭😭😭😰… #lessthan24hours ago … a young black female pushed and hurt by a white male who screamed in a Dutch language. #genderbasedviolence … 📹 by #LeratoDumse @dumselerato of @dulovemedia

