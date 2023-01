ΗΠΑ: Έφηβος με εγκεφαλική παράλυση μαθαίνει πως γίνεται δεκτός στο Χάρβαρντ… – Βίντεο

I’m not crying, YOU’RE crying! 😭 Senior Magda Myslenski shared this video of her twin brother, Matthew, finding out he was ACCEPTED TO HARVARD! Congratulations Matthew! 🎉 You make us so proud. Two wonderful human beings right here! ❤️ Now, please pass the tissues. 🤧 #collegeacceptance #accepted #harvard #reactionvideos BTW, seniors-if you have news or a reaction video you’d like us to share, DM us! More to share in the coming days and weeks.

♬ original sound – thewoodstockacademy