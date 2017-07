H κοπέλα που έγινε viral όταν έπεσε από έναν βράχο στο κενό – Πώς είναι η ζωή της σήμερα

With little Tikhomirov) now we are on Maldives, there was a trip to the middle of #SriLanka before #Maldives but internet was too bad for updates) so I will show you everything later ❤️ #MaryShum #CosmosTik

A post shared by MARY SHUM (@mary_shum_) on Nov 20, 2016 at 12:41am PST