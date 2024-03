Ζάρι: Ρεκόρ προβολών για Βρετανό TikToker που προσπαθεί να τραγουδήσει το κομμάτι – Είναι δύσκολα τα ελληνικά, τόνισε

@SATTI … I tried 🎲 🇬🇷 . Greece’s @eurovision entry this year is amazing and I had to give it a go! I’ve been learning Greek for a while now and it’s such a beautiful language. My gorge partner is Greek and introduced me to the country and culture and I fell in love ✨ . I’m not going to lie, the language has been so hard to learn so far but practice makes perfect 🤓😅 I’m sure I made some mistakes so pls be kind 😇 . Of course in typical me style I had to turn Zari into a ballad 🫢 . #greek #learngreek #greeklanguage #language #eurovision #eurovisiongreece #greece🇬🇷 #acoustic #vocalcover #song #musiccovers #cover #londonsinger #musicproducer #pianocover #fypシ #singing🎤 #soloartist

♬ original sound – Itsaaronsibley