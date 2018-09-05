ΤΕΛΕΥΤΑΙΑ ΝΕΑ

Βρετανία: Αρνήθηκαν σε μητέρα που θήλαζε μια θέση να καθίσει στο τρένο

Οργή ένιωσε η 32χρονη Κέιτ Χίτσενς, διαπιστώνοντας την αγένεια των επιβατών στο τρένο από το Στάτφορντ στο Γουίκφορντ.
Η Κέιτ, μητέρα δύο παιδιών, επέστρεφε με το γεμάτο τρένο από το Λονδίνο, κάνοντας μια διαδρομή μισής ώρας. Κατά τη διάρκεια της διαδρομής, έπρεπε να θηλάσει το μόλις 6 μηνών μωρό της. Όμως κανείς, αλλά κανείς δεν της προσέφερε τη θέση του και μάλιστα για τρεις στάσεις.
«Το θέμα δεν είναι ότι βρήκα δύσκολο θα θηλάσω καθώς ήμουν νοσοκόμα (αν και είναι πολύ δύσκολο), αλλά ότι κανένας δεν πρόσφερε σε μια μητέρα που είχε μαζί της ένα μικρό παιδί μια θέση για περίπου μισή ώρα ή τρεις στάσεις!» έγραψε στον λογαριασμό της στο Instagram.

«Θα μπορούσα να έχω ζητήσει, αλλά δεν το έκανα. Ένιωσα ηλίθια. Δεν έπρεπε να ζητήσω. Πιθανόν κάποιοι άνθρωποι δεν είδαν. Ωστόσο κάποιοι είδαν τι συνέβενε. Με κοίταξαν και μου χαμογέλασαν. Σκεφτόμουν “σταματήστε να χαμογελάτε και δώστε μου σας παρακαλώ τη θέση σας”», πρόσθεσε.
Μάλιστα, η Κέιτ υποστηρίζει ότι μία γυναίκα της πρόσφερε τη θέση της. Όμως μια άλλη γυναίκα πρόλαβε να καθίσει και όταν προσπάθησαν να τη σηκώσουν, έβαλε τα ακουστικά και έκλεισε τα μάτια.

«Θέλω να πιστεύω ότι χρειαζόταν τη θέση περισσότερο από μένα, πιθανόν ήταν έγκυος στους πρώτους μήνες και περνούσε αυτήν την εξοντωτική περίοδο ή ήταν άρρωστη», έγραψε.
«Την επόμενη φορά που θα δείτε κάποιον με παιδί σε τρένο – εάν είστε σε καλή φυσική κατάσταση και είστε υγιείς, σας παρακαλώ, δώστε τους τη θέση σας, κατέληξε.

On my way home from London on a packed commuter train and this is what I faced. What has the world come to that a mother has to stand up on a moving train breast feeding a wriggling and writhing 6 month old, 20lb baby?! The point here isn't just that I found it difficult because I was nursing (although that was bloody difficult!), but that not one person offered a mother carrying a small child a seat for around half an hour, or 3 stops! I could have asked, but I didn't. I felt silly. I shouldn't have to ask. Maybe some people didn't see. I know for a fact some did; they made eye contact and actually smiled at me. I was thinking stop smiling and offer me your seat please! One lady looked up from her book and immediately offered me her seat, another lady then sat in it and when the lovely lady said 'Oh excuse me I actually gave up my seat so this lady with a baby could sit down' the sitting lady shrugged, plugged her earphones in and closed her eyes! I like to think that she needed that seat more than me, perhaps she was newly pregnant and in that early exhaustion period, perhaps she was knackered after a day at work, perhaps she was ill. Or perhaps she was just a twat. I hope not. I can somewhat understand not offering your seat to someone elderly; perhaps they might be offended you think they look old! I can understand not offering your seat to someone you suspect might be pregnant; maybe it's just their time of the month or perhaps they are just naturaly curvy and they aren't pregnant; perhaps you worry you might offend them. I cannot get my head around not offering a parent with a child a seat. Next time you see someone with a child on a train – if you're able bodied and fit and healthy please offer your seat to them!

A post shared by Hitchens' Kitchen BLW Club (@baby_led_weaning_club) on

Πηγή: Πρώτο Θέμα

