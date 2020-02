Tao Porchon-Lynch: Πέθανε η γηραιότερη δασκάλα yoga του πλανήτη – Ήταν 101 ετών

View this post on Instagram

With great sorrow and heavy hearts, we are writing to let you know that our beloved Tao passed away this morning, peacefully and without pain. As she would say, she is now dancing her way to the next planet. • We are planning a wonderful celebration of Tao’s life in the Spring. . . . . 📸 @robertsturman / @taoporchonlynch100 — From the #Tao💯 celebratory portfolio. . .