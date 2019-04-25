Στα 37 της χρόνια πέθανε η ηθοποιός και μοντέλο Στέφανι Σερκ

Στα 37 της μόλις χρόνια «έφυγε» από τη ζωή η ηθοποιός και μοντέλο Stefanie Sherk και την ανακοίνωση του θανάτου της έκανε ο σύζυγός της, ηθοποιός Demian Bichir στο Instagram. Ο Bichir έπαιξε το ρόλο του Φιντέλ Κάστρο στην ταινία «Che» και βραβεύτηκε με Όσκαρ το 2011 για την ερμηνεία του στην ταινία «A Better Life».
Χωρίς να αποκαλύπτει την αιτία θανάτου τής δημοφιλούς ηθοποιού, ο 55χρονος σύζυγός της έγραψε στην ανάρτησή του:
«Αγαπητοί φίλοι, εξ ονόματος των οικογενειών Sherk και Bichir Nájera, με αδιανόητο πόνο ανακοινώνω ότι στις 20 Απριλίου 2019, η αγαπητή μας Stefanie Sherk, η αγαπημένη μου γυναίκα, πέθανε. Είναι η πιο θλιβερή και σκληρή περίοδος της ζωής μας και δεν ξέρουμε πόσο χρόνο θα χρειαστεί για να ξεπεράσουμε αυτόν τον πόνο. Η όμορφη, αγγελική και ταλαντούχα παρουσία της Stefanie θα μας λείψει πάρα πολύ. Θα την κρατήσουμε στις καρδιές μας για πάντα. Ευχαριστούμε όλους εκ των προτέρων για τις προσευχές τους και με σεβασμό ζητάμε την κατανόησή σας, ώστε να θρηνήσουμε με ειρήνη και ιδιωτικότητα σε αυτές τις απίστευτα δύσκολες στιγμές. Ευχόμαστε η Stefanie Sherk, ο άγγελος μου και η αγάπη της ζωής μου, να αναπαυθεί εν ειρήνη».
Πλήθος διάσημων, ηθοποιών και προσώπων της showbiz, έσπευσαν να εκφράσουν τα συλλυπητήριά τους, και ανάμεσά τους η Εύα Λονγκόρια. Δείτε την ανάρτηση στο Instagram.
Dear friends, On behalf of the Sherk and the Bichir Nájera families, it is with inconceivable pain that I announce that on April 20, 2019, our dearest Stefanie Sherk, my beloved and loving wife, passed away peacefully. It has been the saddest and toughest time of our lives and we don’t know how much time it will take for us to overcome this pain. Stefanie’s beautiful, angelical and talented presence will be immensely missed. We will hold Stefanie in our hearts forever. We thank everybody beforehand for their prayers and we respectfully ask for your understanding so we may grieve in peace and privacy in these incredibly difficult times. It is our sincerest hope that our beautiful Stefanie, my angel and love of my life, will rest in eternal peace. Queridos amigos, A nombre de la familia Sherk y la familia Bichir Nájera, con un dolor indescriptible, les informo que nuestra hermosa Stefanie Sherk, mi amada esposa, falleció en completa paz, el pasado 20 de Abril del año en curso. Han sido los días más tristes y dolorosos de nuestras vidas y no sabemos cuánto tiempo nos llevará sobreponernos a este dolor. La hermosa, angelical y talentosa presencia de mi Stefanie será echada de menos profundamente y permanecerá en nuestros corazones para siempre. Agrademos a todos de antemano sus oraciones y de manera respetuosa pedimos su comprensión para que podamos vivir este luto en paz y privacidad en estos momentos tan difíciles para todos nosotros. Es nuestra más sincera esperanza que nuestra amada Stefanie, mi ángel y amor de mi vida, descanse eternamente en paz.
Η Stefanie Sherk, μοντέλο και ηθοποιός, γεννήθηκε στον Καναδά και έχει πρωταγωνιστήσει στο σκηνοθετικό ντεμπούτο του Demian Bichir, «Un Cuento de Circo & A Love Song» μαζί με την Εύα Λονγκόρια, καθώς, επίσης, και σε άλλες ταινίες όπως: Star Power, Valentine’s Day και Loco Love. Η ηθοποιός συμμετείχε και στην τηλεοπτική σειρά του 2015 «#Hashtag».
If you’re lucky to have a dog come into your life you will have the unique opportunity to learn about loyalty, courage, resilience and most importantly how to love unconditionally. After 17 amazing years, wonderful Rudy advanced to a higher level of energy yesterday. @stefaniesherk was passing by a pet store and saw baby Rudy in a cage corner, rolled up. Her brothers and sisters were happily playing around her. When she asked about her she was told they couldn’t sell her because she was ill and most likely she would die soon. Stefanie then said, no, she won’t, she’s coming with me. Rudy proved everyone wrong over and over again throughout her amazing life. She was a spiritual healer and will be deeply missed. Only animal lovers understand the sorrow of losing such a formidable friend. So long, buddy.
Πηγή: Έθνος