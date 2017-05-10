Πέθανε ο ηθοποιός Μάικλ Παρκς- Πρωταγωνιστής του Kill Bill και του Twin Peaks

Μία αγαπημένη μορφή του αμερικανικού σινεμά πέθανε σε ηλικία 77 ετών.
Ο Μάικλ Παρκς, πρωταγωνιστής του Ταραντίνο στο Kill Bill αλλά και και στο τηλεοπτικό Twin Peaks, συνεργάστηκε με σκηνοθέτες ορόσημα του σινεμά, μεταξύ αυτών και οι Ρόμπερτ Ροντρίγκεζ και Κέβιν Σπιθ.
Την ανακοίνωση του θανάτου του μάλιστα έκανε μέσω Instagram ο Κέβιν Σπιθ. Ο σκηνοθέτης ανέβασε στον προσωπικό του λογαριασμό μία φωτογραφία του με τον Μάικλ Παρκς, γράφοντας μεταξύ άλλων:
I hate to report that my cinematic muse #michaelparks has passed away. Michael was, and will likely forever remain, the best actor I've ever known. I wrote both #RedState and @tuskthemovie FOR Parks, I loved his acting so much. He was, hands-down, the most incredible thespian I ever had the pleasure to watch perform. And Parks brought out the absolute best in me every time he got near my set. From the moment I saw him steal the opening scene of #fromdusktildawn at an advance screening at the Sunset 5 back in the mid-90's, I said to @samosier "Could you imagine what it must be like to work with a Yoda of acting like that guy? I gotta write for him one day." It took me 15 years but my dream came true on Red State (for which Parks won Best Actor at the @sitgesfestival) and then again years later with #tusk. Only Michael Parks could have delivered the line "Is man indeed a walrus at heart?" and make it scary as fuck. My favorite memory of Michael is watching him and #johnnydepp act with and at each other, like a couple of dueling wizards, in their shared scene in Tusk. Parks was in Heaven that day, sharing the screen with another brilliant actor and creating an unforgettable performance. He elevated any flick or TV show he was in and elevated every director he ever acted for. I was so fucking blessed to have worked with this bonafide genius. But really, I was just lucky to have known him at all. My heart goes out to James (Michael's son), Oriana (Michael's wife), Quentin Tarantino (Michael's biggest fan) and any movie or music lover who was ever dazzled by the talents of Michael Parks. Farewell, old friend. I'll see you farther along… #KevinSmith #actor #genius #rip #walrusyes
«Λυπάμαι να αναφέρω ότι η κινηματογραφική μου μούσα, ο Μάικλ Παρκς έφυγε από τη ζωή. Ο Μάικλ ήταν, και θα παραμείνει για πάντα, ο καλύτερος ηθοποιός που έχω γνωρίσει».
Αν και είχε ξεκινήσει την καριέρα του από νωρίς, ο Παρκς έγινε ιδιαίτερα γνωστός στα 90s όταν υποδύθηκε τον Ζαν Ρενό στο Twin Peaks, αλλά και τον σερίφη Ερλ ΜακΓκροου στο επικό «Από το σούρουπο ως την αυγή» αλλά και στις πρώτες σκηνές του Kill Bill.
