Ουάσιγκτον: Νεκρός από μαχαιριά έξω από μετρό κοντά στο Καπιτώλιο

Ένας άντρας έχει πέσει νεκρός έξω από σταθμό του μετρό, κοντά στο Καπιτώλιο των ΗΠΑ.
Στο σημείο έσπευσε η αστυνομία, ωστόσο, ο άντρας ήταν ήδη νεκρός. Ο σταθμός του μετρό έχει «κλείσει».

Πηγή: Έθνος

