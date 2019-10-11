Ουάσιγκτον: Νεκρός από μαχαιριά έξω από μετρό κοντά στο Καπιτώλιο

Ένας άντρας έχει πέσει νεκρός έξω από σταθμό του μετρό, κοντά στο Καπιτώλιο των ΗΠΑ.

Στο σημείο έσπευσε η αστυνομία, ωστόσο, ο άντρας ήταν ήδη νεκρός. Ο σταθμός του μετρό έχει «κλείσει».

Capitol South Station: MTPD, MPD, USCP & DC EMS o/s responding to a confirmed stabbing. Details will follow. The station is CLOSED at this time. Trains on Blue/Orange/Silver are bypassing the station. Use Federal Center SW or Eastern Market as alternates. #wmata — Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) October 11, 2019

Just In: A teenager who had been stabbed collapsed inside the Capitol South station Friday. Police are looking for a teenaged, female suspect. The station is closed. https://t.co/UzARvPh9P6 — NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) October 11, 2019

The Capitol South Station in Washington, D.C., is closed due to a stabbing.

One person was stabbed at the Capital South Station in Washington, D.C.. The suspect is described as a 14-year-old female and the victim is a juvenile. https://t.co/pTSPRQl4Q3 — Vlad Fabian (@vlafbi) October 11, 2019

Πηγή: Έθνος