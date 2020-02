Νεκρός πασίγνωστος ηθοποιός σε περίεργο τροχαίο – Τον «πάτησαν» δύο αυτοκίνητα

View this post on Instagram

My condolences to the family & friends of Orson Bean, who played the wonderful Loren Bray on Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman. He was struck and killed by a vehicle in Venice, CA on February 7th. He was 91 years old. My heart is broken. 🙏💔 #OrsonBean #drquinnmedicinewoman #alleymills #lorenbray #hewillbemissed @williamshockley @jonellerallen @janeseymour @henry_g_sanders @heleneudy