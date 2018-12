National Geographic: Από την Ελλάδα η πιο viral εικόνα της χρονιάς – Πάνω από 1 εκατ. likes

View this post on Instagram

Photo by Muhammed Muheisen @mmuheisen | The last full moon of 2018 rises above Propylaea, the monumental gate of the ancient Acropolis hill, next to the 2500 BC Parthenon temple in Athens, Greece. For more photos and videos from different parts of the world, follow me @mmuheisen and @mmuheisenpublic #muhammedmuheisen #Greece #fullmoon