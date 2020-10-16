ΗΠΑ: Θαρραλέο αγοράκι τα βάζει με ένοπλους ληστές που μπήκαν στο σπίτι του

Can you identify these home invasion suspects?

PLEASE SHARE: We need your help identifying these individuals responsible for a home invasion. On September 30 around 10:30AM, officers were called to the 500 block of S. Grant in reference to shots fired. When they arrived, they learned there was a home invasion. Four males, all with hoodies on, knocked on the front door. A juvenile occupant opened the door and the four males forced themselves inside. At least three of the four were armed with handguns. The suspects fled the scene and more shots were fired. Luckily, no one was physically injured. This video is extremely disturbing. You can see a little boy hitting one of the armed suspects as he tries to defend his home. It is our job now to defend him. If you have any information on who these men are, please call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also call our South Bend Police Department Investigative Bureau at 574-235-9263.

