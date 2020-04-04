Η Pink και ο γιος της θετικοί στον κορωνοϊό – 1 εκατ. δολάρια δωρεά σε νοσοκομεία

Η 40χρονη ποπ σταρ Pink σε ανάρτησή της στο Instagram αποκάλυψε ότι ο τρίχρονος γιος της Jameson και η ίδια παρουσίασαν συμπτώματα του νέου κορωνοϊού, έκαναν το τεστ και βρέθηκαν θετικοί.
«Πριν από δύο εβδομάδες ο γιος μου Jameson και εγώ είχαμε τα συμπτώματα του COVID-19. Ευτυχώς, ο γιατρός μας είχε πρόσβαση σε τεστ, τα κάναμε και βγήκαμε θετικοί» είπε σε ανάρτησή της στο Instagram. «Η ασθένεια είναι σοβαρή και είναι αληθινή. Μπορεί να χτυπήσει τους νέους και τους μεγαλύτερους. (…) Η οικογένειά μου βρίσκεται σε απομόνωση στο σπίτι και εμείς για δύο εβδομάδες υπό τις οδηγίες του γιατρού μας. Πριν από λίγες ημέρες κάναμε εκ νέου το τεστ και είμαστε αρνητικοί» πρόσθεσε, ενώ δεν έχασε ευκαιρία να πει ένα μεγάλο «ευχαριστώ» στους γιατρούς και νοσηλευτές τους οποίους αποκάλεσε «ήρωες»…
Η Pink ανακοίνωσε ακόμα ότι δωρίζει 500.000 δολάρια στο Ταμείο Κρίσης για τον COVID 19 του Λος Αντζελες και 500.000 δολάρια σε αντίστοιχη πρωτοβουλία του Πανεπιστημιακού νοσοκομείου Temple στην Φιλαδέλφεια, όπου εργάστηκε η μητέρα της, Τζούντι Μουρ, για 18 χρόνια.
Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative. It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities. In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.❤️
Πηγή: Έθνος