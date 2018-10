Η φάρσα του Bansky: Πίνακας αυτοκαταστράφηκε αφού πουλήθηκε 1,2 εκ. δολάρια

View this post on Instagram

A Banksy Painting 'Self-Destructed' After Being Auctioned for $1.1 Million “We’ve just been Banksy’ed,” a @sothebys director said. After the official sale for over 1 million, the artwork started shredding itself to ribbons through a mechanism hidden at the base of the frame. #alux #luxury #fineliving #art #bansky #auction