Έτσι θα έμοιαζαν ο Μέγας Αλέξανδρος και η Κλεοπάτρα αν ζούσαν σήμερα

H Μπέκα Σάλαντιν, η οποία είναι graphic designer και λάτρης της ιστορίας, δημοσίευσε μία σειρά από φωτογραφίες στον προσωπικό της λογαριασμό στο Instagram, που απεικονίζουν πως θα ήταν σήμερα οι βασιλιάδες και οι βασίλισσες του παρελθόντος. Aπό τον Ιούλιο Καίσαρα και τον Μέγα Αλέξανδρο μέχρι την Κλεοπάτρα, τη Νεφερτίτη και τον Ναπολέοντα.
«Η αντίδραση του κόσμου ήταν γρήγορη και αρκετά συναρπαστική. Οι περισσότεροι αισθάνονται πως έρχονται πιο κοντά σε αυτές τις μεγάλες προσωπικότητες» αναφέρει η 29χρονη καλλιτέχνις στο «Femail». Ο σκοπός της είναι πραγματικά να κρατήσει ζωντανό το πάθος των ανθρώπων για την ιστορία και να τους δείξει ότι οι άνθρωποι από το παρελθόν αντιμετώπισαν τους αντίστοιχους αγώνες και θριάμβους που κάνουμε και εμείς σήμερα.
https://www.instagram.com/p/B7wcp-Hnce7/?utm_source=ig_embed
Here we are with Henry VII, the first tudor monarch, a frequent request from you all. Henry was the last king of England to attain the throne in battle after defeating Richard III at the Battle of Bosworth Field in 1485. . I’m really excited about all of the shows/books/media covering the Wars of the Roses that have been coming out in the last 10 years. What’s your favorite show/book about it? I’d love to dive in even further. . . . #HenryVII #HenryVIII #ElizabethofYork #AnneBoleyn #ElizabethI #ElizabethWoodville #BritishHistory #KingHenryVII #Photoshop #RoyalFamily #History #Royalty #EuropeanArt #EuropeanHistory #Drawing #GraphicDesign #HistoryMemes #Portrait #ArtRestoration #DigitalArt #ArtOnInstagram #HistoryNerd
Emperor Augustus (born Octavius, the great-nephew of Julius Caesar) was the first emperor of Rome, ending 500 years of republic. He’s an incredibly controversial figure, especially due to the smart and ruthless way he came to power, but he ruled over a time of relative peace in the Roman empire. I didn’t actually know much about him, but I recently watched 8 Days that Made Rome on the Smithsonian channel and I can’t get enough! HIGHLY recommend that series. Anyone else know some good sources to learn more about Emperor Augustus? . . . #EmperorAugustus #Octavius #JuliusCaesar #Rome #RomanEmpire #Emperor #RomanEmperor #Nero #Caligula #Caesar #MarkAnthony #Pompey #RomeHistory #Roma #Photoshop #RoyalFamily #History #Royalty #EuropeanArt #EuropeanHistory #Drawing #GraphicDesign #HistoryMemes #Portrait #ArtRestoration #DigitalArt #ArtOnInstagram #HistoryNerd
As you all know, last week I completed Louis XV’s portrait with the goal of creating both of his famous official mistresses. This is Madame du Barry – the official mistress of Louis XV after his first love, Madame de Pompadour’s death. Swipe to see them all! ➡️➡️ . . Do you think Madame de Pompadour and Madame du Barry look alike? I think they definitely do, but it could also be the way the portraits were painted at the time. Let me know what you all think in the comments! 📢
I hope nobody here will get tired of my Anne Boleyn posts…she is my favorite historical figure so you may get quite a few 🙂 Many people asked me last time I posted Anne if I really thought her features (specifically her lips) were really that delicate – and I don’t think they were. Tudor portraiture often de-emphasized these features, so I modified my finished version to reflect what I think is probably her more likely appearance. Since it’s the holiday season, one of my favorite ghost stories is the story of Anne appearing underneath the great oak tree at Hever Castle, her childhood home, every Christmas day. Do you all have a favorite historic ghost story? Hope you all have a great holiday season! 🎄🎄
Πηγή: Έθνος