Δολοφονία George Floyd: Στη δίνη άγριων διαδηλώσεων οι ΗΠΑ – Τέσσερις νεκροί

Deshawn Williams, 15, and his sister, Sarah Newell, 7, protest outside Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman's home in Minneapolis on May 27. When Aaron Lavinsky, a photographer with the Star Tribune for almost six years, arrived outside Freeman’s house, he spotted a woman and two children holding signs and asked to photograph them. With their mother’s permission, Lavinsky spoke with Deshawn, during which the teenager admitted sticking to public places when he goes out with friends because he’s worried about negative interactions with police. “I’m 15. People younger than me get killed by police,” he told Lavinsky. “I don’t know if I’m next or not.” See more of the most powerful protest photos at the link in bio. Photograph by @adlavinsky—@StarTribune/Sipa USA