BAFTA 2024: Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες – Το «Poor Things» του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου διεκδικεί 11 βραβεία

Killers of the Flower Moon

Καλύτερη βρετανική ταινία

All of Us StrangersHow To Have Sex

Napoleon

The Old Oak

Poor Things

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

Wonka

The Zone of Interest

Καλύτερoς Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Vivian Oparah – Rye Lane

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Καλύτερoς Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Barry Keoghan – Saltburn

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Teo Yoo – Past Lives

Καλύτερoς Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

Claire Foy – All of Us Strangers

Sandra Hüller – The Zone of Interest

Rosamund Pike – Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Καλύτερoς Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer

Jacob Elordi – Saltburn

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Paul Mescal – All of Us Strangers

Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers

Καλύτερη σκηνοθεσία

All of Us Strangers – Andrew Haigh

Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet

The Holdovers – Alexander Payne

Maestro – Bradley Cooper

Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan

The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer

Καλύτερο ντεμπούτο από Βρετανό σεναριογράφο, σκηνοθέτη ή παραγωγό

Blue Bag Life

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

Earth Mama

How To Have Sex

Is There Anybody Out There?

Καλύτερη Μη Αγγλόφωνης Ταινίας

20 Days In Mariupol

Anatomy of a Fall

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

Nτοκιμαντέρ

20 Days In Mariupol

American Symphony

Beyond Utopia

Still: A Michael J Fox Movie

Wham!

Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων

The Boy and the Heron

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Bafta masks

Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Maestro

Past Lives

Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο

All of Us Strangers

American Fiction

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Βραβείο ανερχόμενου αστέρα (ψηφοφορία από το κοινό)

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Mia Mckenna-Bruce

Sophie Wilde

Καλύτερη πρωτότυπη μουσική επένδυση

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Saltburn

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Καλύτερο καστ

All of Us Strangers

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

How To Have Sex

Killers of the Flower Moon

Kαλύτερη διεύθυνση φωτογραφίας

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Kαλύτερη ενδυματολογία

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Καλύτερο μαγκιάζ και κομμώσεις

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Καλύτερος ήχος

Ferrari

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Kαλύτερο Μοντάζ

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Καλύτερη σκηνογραφία

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Ειδικά οπτικά εφέ

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Poor Things

Καλύτερη ταινία μικρού μήκους

Festival of Slaps

Gorka

Jellyfish and Lobster

Such a Lovely Day

Yellow

Καλύτερη ταινία κινουμένων σχεδίων μικρού μήκους

Crab Day

Visible Mending

Wild Summon