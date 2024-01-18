BAFTA 2024: Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες – Το «Poor Things» του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου διεκδικεί 11 βραβεία

Το «Oppenheimer» του Κρίστοφερ Νόλαν προηγείται με 13 υποψηφιότητες και ακολουθεί το «Poor Things» του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου. Μεταξύ άλλων, το φιλμ είναι υποψήφιο για βραβείο καλύτερης ταινίας, καλύτερης ηθοποιού για την Έμμα Στόουν και διασκευασμένου σεναρίου, επεξεργασίας εικόνας, κουστουμιών και ειδικών εφέ.
Aκολουθούν τα αποτελέσματα
Καλύτερη Ταινία
The Holdovers
Poor Things
How To Have Sex
Napoleon
The Old Oak
Poor Things
Rye Lane
Saltburn
Scrapper
Wonka
The Zone of Interest
Καλύτερoς Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος
Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Vivian Oparah – Rye Lane
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Emma Stone – Poor Things
Καλύτερoς Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Barry Keoghan – Saltburn
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Teo Yoo – Past Lives
Καλύτερoς Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
Claire Foy – All of Us Strangers
Sandra Hüller – The Zone of Interest
Rosamund Pike – Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Καλύτερoς Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer
Jacob Elordi – Saltburn
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Paul Mescal – All of Us Strangers
Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers
Καλύτερη σκηνοθεσία
All of Us Strangers – Andrew Haigh
Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet
The Holdovers – Alexander Payne
Maestro – Bradley Cooper
Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan
The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer
Καλύτερο ντεμπούτο από Βρετανό σεναριογράφο, σκηνοθέτη ή παραγωγό
Blue Bag Life
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
Earth Mama
How To Have Sex
Is There Anybody Out There?
Καλύτερη Μη Αγγλόφωνης Ταινίας
20 Days In Mariupol
Anatomy of a Fall
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest
Nτοκιμαντέρ
20 Days In Mariupol
American Symphony
Beyond Utopia
Still: A Michael J Fox Movie
Wham!
Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων
The Boy and the Heron
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Maestro
Past Lives
Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο
All of Us Strangers
American Fiction
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Βραβείο ανερχόμενου αστέρα (ψηφοφορία από το κοινό)
Phoebe Dynevor
Ayo Edebiri
Jacob Elordi
Mia Mckenna-Bruce
Sophie Wilde
Καλύτερη πρωτότυπη μουσική επένδυση
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Saltburn
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Καλύτερο καστ
All of Us Strangers
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
How To Have Sex
Killers of the Flower Moon
Kαλύτερη διεύθυνση φωτογραφίας
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Kαλύτερη ενδυματολογία
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Καλύτερο μαγκιάζ και κομμώσεις
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Καλύτερος ήχος
Ferrari
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Kαλύτερο Μοντάζ
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Καλύτερη σκηνογραφία
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Ειδικά οπτικά εφέ
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Poor Things
Καλύτερη ταινία μικρού μήκους
Festival of Slaps
Gorka
Jellyfish and Lobster
Such a Lovely Day
Yellow
Καλύτερη ταινία κινουμένων σχεδίων μικρού μήκους
Crab Day
Visible Mending
Wild Summon