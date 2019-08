Από την Κρήτη ως την Ισλανδία: Ταξίδεψαν 17.000 χλμ. σε ΙΧ, μαζί με το μωρό τους (pics)

View this post on Instagram

#Torshavn is so lovely small city, really welcoming and full of life. We were lucky to enjoy sunny day exploring the oldest neighborhood in the #tinganes area, visit the most important sights, try delicious food at @etika_restaurant and spend some time with locals at the playground🤩 #Tip: better not to plan your city tour on Sunday, almost everything is closed, museums are working only 2-3 hours in the afternoon. We really regret we did not spend Friday or Saturday in the city instead 🤔 . Every #citywalk we do, we take our favourite #stroller by @bebe.stars ♥️ . #faroeislands #faroe #aktravelife_roadtrip_2019 #aktravelife